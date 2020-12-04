Michael F. Florio's Week 13 fantasy football matchups

Best TE Matchups

﻿Anthony Firkser﻿ vs Browns: The Browns have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to tight ends this season (15.69), including eight touchdowns allowed to the position, tied for the second-most in the league. At this point, all you need out of your tight end is a touchdown and he will likely finish a week as a TE1.

﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ vs Bears: Hockenson has stepped up nicely as of late with double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six games. I like his chances to build off that success against the Bears, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to TEs this season (15.59), including eight touchdowns. Hockenson is one of the few tight ends you can trust weekly right now.

Other Favorable TE Matchups: ﻿Jared Cook﻿ vs ATL, Jordan Reed vs BUF, ﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ vs CIN

Fastest Rising Players:

1. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿: Samuel returned from injury in a tough matchup against the Rams and reminded the world that he is one of the most dangerous people on the planet with the football in his hands. He saw 13 targets for 11 catches and 133 yards last week; no one else on the 49ers even had 35 receiving yards. That is an alpha stat line. He has ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ set to return this week which could help as another player defenses have to worry about and can help open some lanes for Samuel. It's been a frustrating season for Deebo with injuries starting back in August, but before he was injured, he was being valued as a WR2 with upside in fantasy and he reminded us why last week. The best part is he could be had off the waiver wire in some leagues this week. He is very much so trending up and is a borderline WR1 for me heading into Week 13.

2. ﻿Latavius Murray﻿: In two games with Taysom Hill as the starter in New Orleans, Murray is averaging more carries, rushing yards, receiving yards and total yards, and the same number of targets and snaps per game as ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿. Oh, he also has more touchdowns and has scored more fantasy points in that span. In those two weeks, Murray is the RB10 in fantasy, while Kamara is the RB42. What I am basically saying is in terms of fantasy, Murray stole Kamara's abilities like in Space Jam. Okay, maybe not but that is what it feels like. I have both ranked as RB2's this week, but Murray is definitely in play this week for fantasy.

3. ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿: Cousins has been playing well, averaging 21.88 fantasy PPG since Week 9, good enough to make him the QB8 in fantasy in that span. He also has scored over 20 fantasy points and thrown for over 300 yards in three of his last four games, including throwing multiple passing TDs in four straight games. That means he comes with a safe floor, but he has a chance to showcase his ceiling this week against the Jaguars. Cousins started off slow, but he is trending up right now.

4. ﻿Michael Pittman﻿: If you just looked at the fantasy points from last week this one may seem like a head scratcher. But Pittman had a season-high nine targets last week and has now seen eight or more in two of his last three games. He is ascending as the Colts top receiver and it couldn't come at a better time as he has the sixth-best fantasy playoff schedule among WRs.

5. ﻿Cam Akers﻿: Akers scored a season-high 14.4 fantasy points on nine touches. It was his third game in the last four where he had nine or more touches, and he scored a touchdown for his second straight game. The Rams backfield has been anything but trustworthy this season, but if they ever had incentive to give more work to one back, it would be Akers, who has been playing better and on whom the Rams spent a second-round pick this season. I would stash him and hope that he gets more work this week!

Toughest QB Matchups

Alex Smith vs Steelers: Smith is a great story and has been a fun streamer in fantasy, but that is over at least for a week. This week he faces the Steelers who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs this season (13.38). In fact, Pittsburgh has not allowed a top-12 fantasy QB all season. Stay away.

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ vs Rams: The Rams are a tough matchup for any QB as they allow the second-fewest fantasy PPG to the position (13.54) and have allowed just 11 passing TDs this season, the fewest in the NFL. I am not saying to sit Murray, but I am not expecting a normal Kyler week. He is coming off his two worst fantasy performances of the season and has never topped 15 fantasy points against the Rams. He is more boom-or-bust this week than any point in the season.

Other Tough QB Matchups: ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ vs IND, ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ vs NO, ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ vs NYG

Toughest RB Matchups

﻿Todd Gurley﻿ vs Saints: The Saints are as tough a matchup as an RB can get. They have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to the position (16.84) and have allowed just three rushing touchdowns and five TDs all year to RBs. Not great when you are a TD-reliant RB like Gurley. Gurley didn't find pay dirt in Week 11 against the Saints and finished with just 3.9 fantasy points. I'd look for other options.