Michael F. Florio's Week 12 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.

Best QB Matchups

﻿Derek Carr﻿ vs Falcons: If you haven't learned by now, you can start your QBs against the Falcons. On the season, Atlanta has given up 25.84 fantasy PPG to the position, the most in the NFL. They've given up 22 passing touchdowns (T-second most in NFL) and six rushing TDs to QBs (T-most in NFL). I like Carr's chances of either throwing or running for a couple TDs this week. He is a QB1 in this great matchup.

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ vs Seahawks: The Seahawks defense can't stop QBs, but Wentz has not scored 15 fantasy points in three straight games. But the matchup is what we care about here and this one really cannot get better. On the season, Seattle gives up the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs (24.45) and by far the most passing yards per game (355.1). Wentz is boom or bust due to his struggles, but there is certainly a lot of upside in this matchup.

Other Favorable QB Matchups: ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ vs JAX, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ vs NYJ, ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ vs BUF

Best RB Matchups

﻿David Montgomery﻿ vs Packers: Don't forget about Montgomery as he returns from injury and a bye. The fantasy production wasn't what we wanted before he got hurt, but the volume was there. He had at least 14 carries in four straight games and has at least five targets in all but one game since ﻿Tarik Cohen﻿ was injured. With the Bears starting ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, defenses will have to worry about him running the ball more than they ever had to with ﻿Nick Foles﻿. That can't hurt. Plus, the Packers allow the second-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (31.39).

Brian Hill vs Raiders: The Raiders, who have allowed 12 rushing TDs to RBs this season, are tied for the third-most in the NFL. They've also allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to the position at 28.64. This was set to be a favorable matchup for ﻿Todd Gurley﻿, but he has since been ruled out. Hill is more of a flex option, but one you can pivot to as a Gurley replacement.

Best WR Matchups

﻿Travis Fulgham﻿/﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ vs Seahawks: You had to see this one coming right? The Seahawks are in this column weekly as they have given up 54.99 fantasy PPG to WRs this season. That is not just the most in the NFL this season-- they are the only team since 2000 to allow over 46 fantasy PPG to the position. They are also giving up 259.7 receiving yards per game -- since 2000, no other team has even allowed 225 per game. Yeah, this is an all-time friendly matchup, meaning that both Fulgham and Reagor should remain in our fantasy lives. I like both as WR3s with a ton of upside this week.

﻿Nelson Agholor﻿ vs Falcons: The Falcons have allowed 43.63 fantasy PPG to WRs this season, the second-most in the NFL. Even better is they have allowed a top-10 fantasy WR in three of their last four games. If any receiver can be trusted in Las Vegas, it has proven to be Agholor. He has scored over 13 fantasy points in five of his last seven games. Additionally, last week he saw nine targets, which ties his season high. Of those targets three went for 20-plus air yards and three were in the red zone. Here's a secret: the fastest way for WRs to score fantasy points are on long passes or touchdowns. The opportunity and matchup means start Nelson Swagholor this week!

Best TE Matchups

﻿Darren Waller﻿ vs Falcons: Look, you know to play Waller every single week regardless of the matchup. It just so happens that he has a great one this week against the Falcons who have given up the most fantasy PPG (16.72) and touchdowns (8) to the position.

﻿Hunter Henry﻿ vs Bills: On the season, the Bills have given up 15.52 fantasy PPG to TEs, the third most in the NFL. In fact, they are giving up the most yards per game to the position as well (64.2). Henry has also been playing better as of late, scoring 13-plus fantasy points in two straight games. Start him this week in what could be a very high scoring game against Buffalo.