Michael F. Florio's Week 10 fantasy football sleepers

Christian Kirk went from popular breakout pick in the summer to being thrown onto waiver wires in the first month of the season. Kirk started off slow, scoring just nine points combined in the first two games and less than 13 in each of the first four. But that's all changed in the past three weeks as he has scored over 20 in three straight games, with five touchdowns in that span. Even better is the volume. Kirk has seen a season-high eight targets in two straight games. In that span Kirk has produced like the Cardinals' top receiver, scoring 66.6 fantasy points to DeAndre Hopkins﻿' 39.6. That is a trend that could continue this week as the Bills have held opponents' No. 1 WRs to just 10.4 fantasy PPG. You can expect a lot of Tre'Davious White on Hopkins, which would only open up more opportunity for Kirk. Some of you may be thinking that Kirk is no longer a sleeper, but even after finishing as a top-15 fantasy WR in his last three games, many people are wondering if they should trust him against what is perceived as a tough matchup against the Bills. But Buffalo has given up points to WRs in their tougher matchups. Play Kirk this week and don't think twice.

Here are some more Wee 10 sleepers!

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

If you haven't learned by now, start all QBs against the Seahawks. On the season, Seattle is giving up 26.73 fantasy PPG to QBs, the most in the NFL. But it gets better. They allow the most passing yards per game (372.5) and the most rushing TDs to QBs (five) and have given up 16 touchdowns through the air. Only twice has a QB failed to score 20 fantasy points against them -- Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo when he left early. But even in that latter game, Nick Mullens scored 17.52 fantasy points in relief. Three times this season, the Seahawks have allowed over 34 fantasy points to a QB, including giving up 36 to Josh Allen last week. Fortunately, Goff was dropped in many leagues before his bye and can be had off the waiver wire this week. Pick him up and start him.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

In his first start, Tagovailoa did not have to do much because the Dolphins defense was scoring all the points. That was not the case last week as he threw for nearly 250 yards and two touchdowns and scored over 21 fantasy points. That is an impressive second start in the NFL and the best part is he has a favorable matchup to build off it this week. He will be facing the Chargers, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season, including giving up at least two passing touchdowns in three straight games. Tua is a strong streaming option this week.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

If you missed out on the top streaming QBs this week, Mayfield is still available in many NFL.com leagues and he has a favorable matchup against the Texans. On the season, Houston has allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to QBs (21.16). Houston has also allowed the sixth-most touchdowns to QBs this season (18), which bodes well for Mayfield, who has thrown multiple passing TDs in five of his last seven games. One of the games he didn't was largely due to awful weather conditions. It doesn't hurt either that the Texans have allowed a top-eight fantasy QB in two of their last three games. For those still in need of a QB, grab Mayfield.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Remember when Ronald Jones looked like an RB you could just play weekly? It didn't last long because Fournette returned and has since really taken over this backfield. Jones still gets ground game work, but the passing duty in that backfield goes through Fournette. Fournette's played two-thirds of the snaps the past three weeks and averaged over six targets per game to Jones' three in that span. The pass-catching role is even more vital with Tom Brady﻿. Throwing to RBs was a staple of his game in New England and he brought it with him to Tampa, targeting RBs the fifth-most of all QBs (9.3). That is important this week as the Panthers have allowed the most receptions per game to RBs at seven per game. They also have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to RBs (28.61). Fournette is the Bucs RB I would prefer to play right now and he is a sneaky RB2.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

Lindsay was featured last week and flopped, so naturally I am going back for more. The Broncos were trailing throughout against the Falcons, by as much as three scores at one point, so they had to abandon the run game. Lindsay also doesn't have a ton to show for it, but he has been used more in the passing game as of late. In the past two weeks, he's ran 19 and 12 routes after running 10 or less in every game before that. He also has had three targets in two straight games, after having just one in his first three games combined. It may not sound like much, but an RB target is worth an average of 1.5 fantasy points this season. Lindsay has a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (30.06).

Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brown was featured as a sleeper last week and went on to score six fantasy points. Not a great debut, but the usage should have you intrigued. He was the clear third WR on the team, playing 76% of the snaps and running 33 routes. But he was also clearly the Bucs downfield receiver, as he had a team-high 26% of the air yards and had two targets of 20-plus air yards, tying Chris Godwin for the team lead. That is important, as the longball is a weakness of the Panthers. They have allowed 28 catches of 20-plus air yards, the second-most in the NFL. He has the chance to turn those downfield opportunities into a big gain against Carolina. And remember, that was just his second game in two years, after signing a couple weeks ago. More opportunity could be going his way.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Reagor returned from IR before the Eagles bye and finished with three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on six targets. That was good for over 13 fantasy points. But what I most love is that Carson Wentz and the Eagles were trying to utilize his speed, targeting him twice for over 20 air yards. They didn't connect on any last week, but I like their chances this week against the Giants, who have allowed the seventh-most completions of 20-plus air yards this season (24).

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears

The Bears' passing game has been hit or miss this season, but the usage for Mooney has been consistent. He has seen at least five targets in seven straight games. Last week, he saw 11 targets, including two in the red zone and four that were at least 20 air yards, all season highs. The downfield usage has been consistent, as he has seen multiple targets of 20-plus air yards in six of his last seven games. That opportunity could lead to fantasy production, as the Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to WRs (45.06), including the sixth-most yards per game (189.8). Mooney is a deeper sleeper option this week.

Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ebron has been playing well as of late, scoring over 11 fantasy points in each of his last three games. That was good enough to make him a top-12 option in each of those weeks. He's done so by finding the end zone in each of his past two games, but also simply by being more involved in the offense. He has consistently seen at least five targets in six of his last seven games and has seven red zone targets in that span. This week, he also has a great matchup against the Bengals, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to tight ends this season (17.58). He comes in as a top-12 tight end this week who can be had off the waiver wire in some leagues.

Giants Defense

If you missed out on the top streaming defenses this week, the Giants are one that is likely available off the waiver wire. I know, you may be thinking, don't you mean to stream defenses against the Giants? And yeah, that is something you should look to do always. But the Eagles are also a good team to stream against. The Eagles have allowed a league-high 32 sacks this season, no other team has allowed 30. Additionally, when the Giants and Eagles faced each other a couple weeks ago, the Giants finished as the 14th overall fantasy defense that week. That was the only time all season a defense against the Eagles did not finish in the top 10. The Giants are a sneaky stream this week.