Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 QBs

5) ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ finished as the overall QB8 and QB10 in fantasy PPG in his first season back from a torn ACL. He was third in the NFL with 288.2 passing yards per game and threw 34 touchdowns. He also showed off his downfield prowess – throwing 18 touchdown passes of 20-plus yards – the most by any QB since 2015. He also led the NFL in yards per attempt (8.9) and completion percentage (70.4). He also showed us he can run a bit late in the season and the playoffs. He will never give you great rushing numbers, but he can be more mobile like he was in the playoffs, because early on he was still recovering from the knee surgery. Burrow has great playmakers around him and will be valued by many as a top-five fantasy QB. There is a tier break at the position after the first four, but Burrow has the upside to enter that tier. Due to the upside he possesses, he is worthy of taking fifth at the position.

6) ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ was the QB16 in 2021 because of missed time, but he was the QB9 in fantasy PPG averaging exactly 20 per game – his third straight year averaging at least that number. He once again averaged over 60 rushing yards per game -- his third straight year of doing so. But he only rushed for two touchdowns, while he had at least seven in the two prior seasons. That is a spot where he could improve in 2022 to get back inside the top five. Additionally, he made positive strides as a passer. He averaged a career-high 240.2 passing yards per game. He has good pieces around him in the passing game and should be getting his running backs back healthy this year. The Ravens were very banged up in 2021. A healthy cast should have Jackson returning to form, which is enough to consider taking him as early as fifth among the position.

7) ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ was the QB5 in total points and QB6 in PPG in 2021. Rodgers has been a great fantasy option for a very long time now, but the reason he is just outside the top five is because he is a bit TD reliant. He has thrown for fewer than 280 passing yards per game in eight straight seasons and only ran for 101 yards last season. He continues to produce at a high fantasy level because he threw 48 and 37 touchdowns the past two seasons, respectively. He is very capable of throwing a bunch of touchdowns again, which is why he is ranked highly, but he has posted the highest and third-highest TD percent of his career those seasons. If we were to see that number decrease a bit, his fantasy value takes a hit. Where Rodgers is playing next season will also greatly impact his fantasy ranking.