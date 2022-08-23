Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Draft strategy 

When it comes to tight end, if I miss out on Pitts, I tend to wait until we get close to the double-digit rounds to take one. My favorite target in that range is Cole Kmet, but others I like include Irv Smith and Albert Okwuegbunam. If you can grab two of them, you should, just to increase your chances at finding a breakout tight end. If you only grab one, backup tight ends I like in the later rounds include Gerald Everett, Evan Engram and David Njoku. However, if you do not want to wait that long on tight ends, Dalton Schultz and Zach Ertz are two names to target in the middle rounds.

The one thing you should always prioritize in your drafts is upside (so players like Drake London and Kadarius Toney). That is never truer than when you get into the double-digit rounds when you are filling out your bench. Swing for the fences in those rounds! Often the players that you drop for those early season waiver-wire pickups are the players you drafted in the later rounds. So, if there is already a high chance a player will be cut, why not at least use that spot to see if you can hit a home run. Those safe floor players are also harder to drop, since they do just enough to hold on to. Which means you could be missing out on a great waiver-wire pickup to hold a player that you don't ideally want to start anyway. Those spots are best suited for trying to find a gem that can change the landscape of your teams.

There may be a temptation to take one of the top-ranked kickers or defenses, but you should not do so. You should wait until the last two rounds to address those positions. There is a lot of randomness with kickers, so I tend to take one tied to a good offense. Defenses you can stream week to week and try to find struggling offenses to target. That means you can draft a defense solely based on the Week 1 matchups. Some to target include Eagles (vs DET), 49ers (vs CHI), Colts (vs HOU), Ravens (vs NYJ), Commanders (vs JAX), Titans (vs NYG), Broncos (vs SEA), Bengals (vs PIT) and Browns (vs CAR).