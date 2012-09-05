Michael Coe of New York Giants out with hamstring injury

The New York Giants suffered another key injury at their most vulnerable position, as cornerback Michael Coe left Wednesday night's 24-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury late in the third quarter.
The Giants were already thin at cornerback, as second-year pro Prince Amukamara was ruled out of the opener with a sprained ankle suffered in a preseason game on Aug. 24, and Terrell Thomas is on injured reserve after he reaggravated his surgically repaired right knee.
Fifth-year pro Justin Tryon was forced into action in Coe's spot in the fourth quarter. Sure enough, Tryon was beat by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin for a touchdown that put the Cowboys up by two scores late in the game.