Michael Coe of New York Giants out with hamstring injury

Published: Sep 05, 2012 at 04:02 PM

The New York Giants suffered another key injury at their most vulnerable position, as cornerback Michael Coe left Wednesday night's 24-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury late in the third quarter.

The Giants were already thin at cornerback, as second-year pro Prince Amukamara was ruled out of the opener with a sprained ankle suffered in a preseason game on Aug. 24, and Terrell Thomas is on injured reserve after he reaggravated his surgically repaired right knee.

Fifth-year pro Justin Tryon was forced into action in Coe's spot in the fourth quarter. Sure enough, Tryon was beat by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin for a touchdown that put the Cowboys up by two scores late in the game.

