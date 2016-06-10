Michael Bidwill on the Keim-Arians duo, running the Cardinals

When we passed that [conduct] policy a number of years ago, that's when I think we took a huge step forward and we really had a culture change across the whole NFL and all the 32 clubs that we're raising the standards and certain conduct is totally unacceptable and it's going to be looked into and people are going to be held accountable for it. But also when I look at the flipside of that, too often it's just one or two players that are creating a bad reputation for other players. ... This is what I love about ["All or Nothing"], 'cause they're going to see what great football players, and great people we have within our organization, and that same thing is true at the other 31 clubs. And it doesn't take one or two bad apples to create a bad punchline in late-night TV about football players. So I'm excited to see the positive bounce that the players get out of this series.