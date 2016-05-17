Michael Bennett slams Bradford for trying to leave

Most NFL players wouldn't dump on another player for trying to get paid or traded, especially a player on a different team. Most players aren't Michael Bennett.
The Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman -- who continues to fight for a new contract better than the four-year, $32 million deal, signed in 2014 -- had some choice words about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford.
"I listened to Sam Bradford again. I just almost threw up," Bennett told 710 ESPN in Seattle on Tuesday, via Sheil Kapadia. "I can't believe Sam Bradford is complaining about making $40 million in the next two years, and because he actually has to compete for a position."
Bennett is referring to Bradford's two-year, $36 million contract (with $26 million guaranteed) and the brief holdout the quarterback conducted while he was trying to force his way out of Philly, after the Eagles traded up to draft Carson Wentz.
"This guy ... this guy right here definitely sets a bad tone of what a player should be," Bennett said, while adding that he has no plans to hold out this summer. "If I was his teammate, how can you play with a guy that doesn't want to compete at a high level and feels like his position should be solidified without even putting up the stats or the wins to back that up?"
It's not the first time Bennett has attacked Bradford, calling the quarterback "mediocre" and "overpaid" before the start of last season.
Bennett is channeling his inner WIP caller, but verbalizes sentiments some within Bradford's own locker room might be thinking.
Coach Doug Pederson reiterated Tuesday that Bradford is the starting quarterback, but that doesn't mean the Eagles' signal-caller didn't rub teammates -- and opponents (Eagles and Seahawks face off Week 11 in Seattle) -- the wrong way with his trade request.