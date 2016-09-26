Michael Bennett: Kaepernick should start for 49ers

After his defense held Blaine Gabbert to a minuscule 119 passing yards Sunday, Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Michael Bennett was "very surprised" the 49ers didn't make a quarterback change.
"I think Kaepernick gives the team a better chance of winning, but that's just my opinion," Bennett said, via the Seattle Times.
Bennett talked to Kaepernick following the contest. The defensive end said the conversation was about football, not recent protests led by the 49ers quarterback.
"I just talked about him getting a chance to play again," Bennett said. "I think he's a great quarterback. I think he's just missing his opportunities. Hopefully he gets to play."
Chip Kelly said he didn't think about playing Kap in Sunday's 37-18 blowout loss, despite Gabbert's struggles -- including seven punts on the first 10 drives.
Kelly then added Monday that "Colin Kaepernick is our No. 2 QB. I don't think he's 100 percent right now so that's why he's our No. 2."
We've believed both quarterbacks would start games this season, but Kelly doesn't sound ready to make a change, even after watching his offense earn 254 total yards (much in garbage time) Sunday.
In Bennett's assessment, Gabbert doesn't pose a threat under center.
"There is no challenge," he said. "He threw for 100 yards. The challenge is him reading the defense and staying in the pocket."