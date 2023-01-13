Micah Parsons on playoff showdown with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 'This is where legends are made'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is ready to take his game to another level in Monday night's postseason showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games," Parsons said Thursday. "That's just because I want it. Regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made."

Parsons was a menace on opposing quarterbacks this season, with a quick burst off the edge and an ability to close with lightning speed. The Cowboys linebacker generated 70 QB pressures, third-most in the NFL behind Nick Bosa (73) and Myles Garrett (72). He finished the season with 13.5 sacks and 27 QB hits.

On Monday night against Tom Brady's Bucs, Parsons' ability to win quickly will be a key matchup. Behind a banged-up offensive line, Brady gets the ball out quicker than any quarterback in the league, earning an NFL-high 55.3 quick pass percent in 2022. The Cowboys' pass rush, their biggest advantage Monday, could be mitigated if Brady is allowed to hit his targets quickly.