Miami LB Crowder to miss Sunday's game against Baltimore

Published: Dec 14, 2007

Published: Dec 14, 2007 at 09:19 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, his second straight, because of foot and knee injuries.

Crowder is bothered by a sprained right foot and sore left knee, coach Cam Cameron said Friday. He was injured while filling in at middle linebacker for Zach Thomas, sidelined for the rest of season because of recurring migraines.

Donnie Spragan is expected to replace Crowder in the middle against Baltimore, with Joey Porter and Derrick Pope at outside linebacker. The Dolphins are 0-13 and trying to avoid the NFL's first 0-16 season.

