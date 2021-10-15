What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

9:30 a.m. ET | CBS | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)





A week after the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets led the NFL's return to London, Sunday's action will once more open up in England.

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins will play a game in the United Kingdom as they face 2021 No. 1 overall pick ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It will mark a league-record eighth time in which the Jaguars play in England and pits the two teams that have played the most often in London.

It's a long trip for two teams badly in search of a victory, as the Dolphins are aiming to end a four-game skid and the Jaguars are looking to end a 20-game losing streak that's the second-longest of the Super Bowl era.

A year ago, the NFL's run of international action took a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it's back for the second week in a row.

Here are three things to watch Sunday morning when the Dolphins and Jaguars collide in England: