Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Jaguars in London

It's Tua Time in London.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that barring a setback, Tua Tagovailoa will start Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

"Assuming everything goes well in practice today, Tua's going to start the game," Flores said.

Tagovailoa missed the past three games with fractured ribs. He was designated to return from IR after rejoining practices this week.

"He's looked pretty good," Flores said. "He's looked pretty good. I think the one thing that we can't simulate is contact, or in-game contact. Really everything else has been, you say pick up where he left off. Yeah, I guess if you want to say that, you could. He's done a nice job this week."

On the season, Tua has completed 17 of 31 passes for 215 yards, one TD and one INT before suffering the rib injury early in Week 2. Jacoby Brissett﻿, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, started the Dolphins' past three contests.

Set to return Sunday, Flores doesn't want the former first-round QB to press.

"I think my message is always the same to him: clean operation, in and out of the huddle, be clear with the play call and then go through his progression one play at a time," the coach said. "And he has a specific progression that he goes through. Take the plays that are there. If there's an opportunity for a big play, try to make it, don't try to force anything. It's not a one-man game, we got 53 guys on the team. We're there to support and help him and he's there to support and help the rest of his teammates."