MetLife Stadium field meets all standards and protocols ahead of 49ers-Giants

The 49ers weren't happy with the playing field at MetLife Stadium coming out of their Week 2 win over the Jets. The league took measures to ease their concerns ahead of a Week 3 bout against the Giants on the same surface.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the turf met all applicable standards and protocols for NFL field surfaces following a Wednesday examination involving reps from the NFL, NFL Players Association, MetLife Stadium, the Giants, Jets and FieldTurf, and an independent field inspector.

That should provide solace to a San Francisco team that lost several players to injury last week. Most of them were starters, and many of them were for extended periods. Defensive end ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ suffered a torn ACL, as did reserve defensive lineman Solomon Thomas moments later. Quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ played one half before being sidelined with a high-ankle sprain that will likely keep him out this week. Running backs ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and Tevin Coleman both came away with knee sprains -- the latter is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward that players expressed immediate concern about the MetLife field being sticky. He told reporters Wednesday he'd moved on from the issue given the league's scheduled review.