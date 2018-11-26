Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon week-to-week with MCL sprain

Published: Nov 26, 2018 at 06:11 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Melvin Gordon will likely be out a couple of weeks, but it's not disastrous news for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team announced that results of an MRI on Gordon's right knee confirmed the initial diagnosis of an MCL sprain.

The Chargers noted that the running back would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Gordon was diagnosed with a grade 2 MCL sprain, according to a source. Gordon is expected to be out the next few weeks, but could be back before the end of the regular season if all goes well.

Gordon left Sunday's blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter after getting blown up on a reverse play in which he was flanked out wide.

In the short term, losing Gordon for any time is a misfortune for L.A. The fourth-year running back was the motor behind the Chargers offense and on pace to set career highs in rushing, yards per attempt and receiving yards. He already set a personal best with 13 total touchdowns. In 10 games, Gordon compiled 802 rushing on 153 totes (5.2 YPC) with nine rushing scores, and 453 receiving yards on 44 catches with 4 pass-catching TDs.

While Gordon is out, the Chargers will lean on Austin Ekeler, a dual-threat scat-back who averages 5.8 rushing yards per carry on 70 totes and 11.1 yards per reception on 32 catches this season.

The Chargers sit in prime position for a playoff spot, just a game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West and two games up on a wild-card bid. L.A., however, has a rough stretch facing Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Baltimore and Denver in the final five weeks. All five are scrapping for playoff position.

The road will be much more difficult sans Gordon. The hope is that Philip Rivers can carry L.A. until the running back is ready to return for a postseason run.

