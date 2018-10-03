Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon on Le'Veon Bell: 'I'm down in his corner'

Published: Oct 03, 2018 at 10:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Le'Veon Bell's exile from the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a polarizing topic for players and fans alike, but Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has a strong opinion on the matter.

Speaking on the Rapsheet and Friends Podcast, Gordon told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he firmly supports Bell's decision to not sign his franchise tender in an effort to get a long-term contract extension.

"I agree with it to be honest because man, he touched the ball what 400-some times last year? And then to get the ball this year and they give it to him 400 more times you never know what can happen and you've seen with Earl [Thomas], it's just a dangerous game we play," Gordon said of Bell's decision to miss the opening of the season.

With some teams giving up on running backs even before they reach the age of 30, it's not a surprise that Gordon and Bell are on the same page. Guaranteed contracts are but a fantasy under the current collective bargaining agreement, and running backs only have so much time in the sweet spot of their careers to cash out.

Gordon, as one of the premier young running backs in the league, could see himself in a similar situation to Bell's after the 2019 season when his rookie deal expires. He believes Bell's actions could ultimately benefit him and other younger players who will be up for extensions in the years ahead.

"He's gotta go get what he needs to get," Gordon said. "He's setting the bar high for us, for the younger backs after us. So I'm down in his corner for whatever he does. Whatever he gets benefits us and helps the younger backs in the future.

"He just wants some security. He's got a daughter, he's got a lot going on, he's got a family to provide for," Gordon continued. "He's not trying to put anything at risk -- sometimes as a player you've got to be selfish and think about your family for a little bit. I don't feel like anybody should judge him for that."

Listen to Gordon's entire interview with Rapoport:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 24

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that he's concerned about D'Andre Swift's conditioning as the RB deals with a groin injury with less than three weeks until Week 1. 
news

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, along with linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano, have entered a five-day re-entry cadence after coming in close contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year, $29.5 million extension

﻿Robby Anderson﻿ has agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Matt Nagy: Justin Fields will start in preseason finale, Andy Dalton remains Bears' Week 1 starter

With Andy Dalton expected to enter the regular season as the starter, rookie QB Justin Fields will have one more chance to make an impression when the Bears face the Titans in the preseason finale.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's absence from Patriots an opportunity for rookie QB Mac Jones

Bill Belichick likely will never reveal, in hindsight, how much Cam Newton's five-day absence impacted his decision at Patriots QB1. But on Tuesday, he did at least acknowledge that rookie Mac Jones can take advantage of it.
news

Jason Peters confident he can be Bears' answer at LT: 'I feel good. I've still got my quicks, my strength'

The Bears' hopes to solidify the offensive line rest on the shoulders of a 39-year-old Jason Peters, who was on a fishing boat two weeks ago when he got a call from Juan Castillo about playing in the Windy City in 2021.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne suffered Lisfranc injury vs. Saints, will undergo further tests

﻿Travis Etienne﻿ was seen limping on the sideline during Monday night's preseason affair between the Jaguars and Saints. The rookie running back was spotting in a walking boot after the Jags' 23-21 loss.
news

Marquez Callaway shows he can be Saints' WR1 with 2-TD performance

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway caught all five of his targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's preseason victory.
news

Former first-round draft pick Josh Rosen signing with Atlanta Falcons

Six days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers, former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sees improvement in second preseason outing

Despite facing a harassing Saints pass rush and producing just three points, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence managed to leave no doubt why he should be a rookie starter from the outset.
news

Jameis Winston shines, Taysom Hill sputters in Saints' win over Jaguars

In Round 2 of the Saints' quarterback competition, Jameis Winston turned in a knockout performance, while Taysom Hill looked rushed and uncomfortable. 
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saints' win over Jaguars on Monday night

The New Orleans Saints were clicking from the start in their preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW