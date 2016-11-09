Melvin Gordon, Matt Ryan among Players of the Week

Lions kicker Matt Prater was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts in Sunday's win over the Vikings. No kick was more important than the one that came to close regulation. After Matthew Stafford got Detroit in range for a last-second field-goal try, Prater knocked through a 58-yard try to send the game to overtime. The Lions would go on to win 22-16, and Prater earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.