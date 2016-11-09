Around the NFL

Melvin Gordon, Matt Ryan among Players of the Week

Published: Nov 09, 2016 at 01:28 AM

Melvin Gordon was the sledgehammer the Chargers needed Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The second-year running back enjoyed a career day in a 43-35 shootout over the Titans -- proving that bell-cow running backs aren't yet a thing of the past. Gordon toted the ball 32 times for 196 yards and a touchdown, with another 65 yards receiving. This earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Of the nearly 200 rushing yards, none were as important as the 47 he gained with just more than two minutes remaining in the game as he bulldozed opponents for a first down and more on third-and-7. This effectively ended the game for San Diego, which moved to 4-5.

Matt Ryan earned his first win against Jameis Winston after losing the last three matchups against the Buccaneers. Ryan came out guns blazing, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions on 25-of-34 passing for 344 yards in Atlanta's 43-28 romp over Tampa Bay.

Atlanta gained major control of the NFC South with the win and hold a two-win lead over New Orleans in the division. Ryan is authoring arguably the best year of his career -- a potential MVP year. Sunday was another step in that direction.

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack helped Oakland earn control of the AFC West past the halfway point of the season for the first time since 2002 with a win Sunday night over the Broncos. Mack sacked Trevor Siemian, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week in the process.

Giants safety Landon Collins had a big day in New York's win over the Eagles, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Collins had a sack, interception and six tackles in their 28-23 win over the Eagles.

Colts returner Jordan Todman took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against the Packers and they never relinquished the lead in a big road win. That helped earn him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Lions kicker Matt Prater was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts in Sunday's win over the Vikings. No kick was more important than the one that came to close regulation. After Matthew Stafford got Detroit in range for a last-second field-goal try, Prater knocked through a 58-yard try to send the game to overtime. The Lions would go on to win 22-16, and Prater earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

