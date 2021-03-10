DUI charge against Melvin Gordon dismissed; Broncos RB pleads guilty to reckless driving

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 01:01 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Denver Broncos running back ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿'s DUI charge was dismissed Wednesday morning, as Gordon pled guilty a lesser charge of reckless driving, the Denver district attorney's office confirmed to NFL.com.

Gordon will perform 12 hours of public service in addition to the 12 hours he has already served.

The Broncos RB was charged in October with DUI and speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit. Gordon was stopped on Oct. 13 by the Denver Police Department after going 71 mph in a 35 mph zone and later failed a field sobriety test. Gordon pled not guilty in his DUI case in January.

Gordon, 27, is set to enter the final season of a two-year deal signed with Denver last offseason. In his first campaign with the Broncos, Gordon led the team with 986 rushing yards and nine rushing scores on 215 carries, adding 158 receiving yards and a TD catch.

