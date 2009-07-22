Mel Blount welcomes fellow Steelers cornerback Rod Woodson

[Editor's note: Mel Blount played defensive back for the Steelers from 1970-1983 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He continued to live in the Pittsburgh area following his retirement and met Rod Woodson through his affiliation with the Steelers. Woodson will join Blount in Canton on Aug. 8.]
Dear Rod,
The Hall of Fame voters had no way of knowing it, but they held my fate in their hands when they were deciding whether or not to include you in the 2009 class. As I told you before the ballots were cast last year, if they didn't vote you into the Hall of Fame, then I was going to vote myself out.
They got it right, and I'll be one of many other Hall of Famers in Canton, Ohio to celebrate your induction.
Though I retired from the NFL before your career began, we became friends early in your playing days and as a fellow Steelers cornerback, I always looked at you as my little brother. Of course I was impressed by the way you played the game, but I was more impressed with you as a person.
I remember when you returned from a knee injury to play for the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. You broke up a pass to Michael Irvin and were so pumped up emotionally after that play. You immediately pointed at your knee - you were back.
Emotions will be running high again on the day of your induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I encourage you to get caught up in the moment as you try to grasp all that this game has allowed you to accomplish. The memories that will be created on August 8 will stay with you for the rest of your life.
From the time that you started playing football as a young child, you've worked hard and dedicated your life to the sport. In turn, the sport has afforded you an opportunity to go to college and to provide for your family. Football will now bestow upon you its greatest honor. I hope your new title, "Hall of Famer", will inspire you to do some good for mankind outside the game of football.
I've only missed two or three Hall of Fame ceremonies in the 20 years since I was inducted, but I wouldn't miss this one for anything.
Like everyone in Pittsburgh, I'm proud you're going into the Hall.
Sincerely,
Mel Blount