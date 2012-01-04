Meeting with Rams next up for Fisher after Dolphins interview

Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher will meet with St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke on Thursday in Denver about the franchise's head-coaching vacancy, according to a team source.

Kroenke's family company -- Kroenke Sports Enterprises -- owns a handful of sports franchises in Denver, including the NBA's Nuggets and the NHL's Avalanche.

Fisher interviewed with the Dolphins for their head-coaching job Tuesday in Miami.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday that the Rams have talked to Brian Gaine, the Dolphins' director of player personnel, about their general manager opening, according to a league source.

The Rams fired GM Billy Devaney on Monday, along with coach Steve Spagnuolo.

Kroenke recently told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he has an ideal candidate in mind to lead the Rams. His plan includes a figurehead for the organization who has final authority.

"We will have someone who is in charge of personnel, and they will be clearly in charge of personnel and they will be responsible," Kroenke said. "And hopefully they will be very bright. And they may be young or they may be seasoned, and we already have several people in mind.

"The (head) coach? We'd like the coach to coach."

Fisher coached the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise from 1994 to 2010, posting a 142-120 record and leading the 1999 team to the Super Bowl, where it lost to St. Louis.

