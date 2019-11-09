Around the NFL

McVay: Nobody as 'intrinsically motivated' as Donald

Published: Nov 09, 2019 at 03:32 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Not since 2011 have the Rams ventured to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

That was around the time Aaron Donald was introducing himself to an audience beyond the Steel City during a sophomore campaign at Pitt in which he tallied 11 sacks.

Now as a Ram and arguably the best player in the NFL, Donald will return home.

From his head coach's vantage point, though, there's never any reason for extra motivation for Donald, though. Extra motivation need not apply to someone who's as driven as Los Angeles coach Sean McVay believes his defensive lineman is.

"He's one of the rare players -- if things continue on this trajectory -- what I think these great players look like. You talk about, 'What's the difference between the good ones and the great?' It's the talent, but then it's using that talent and working as hard as you possibly can to maximize that talent," McVay said Friday via team transcript. "There is never complacency that sets in. You continue to come away impressed with just his overall athleticism. I'm just as impressed with his consistency in terms of how he works. Nobody's more intrinsically motivated than him, and I think that's why he's great."

Donald has been causing night sweats for all those who've had the misfortune of opposing him this season whether the statistics showed it or not. However, since a slow start at least where sacks were considered, Donald's numbers are falling into place.

He's registered sacks in three straight games, with four total over that span. Over those past three contests, Donald's roared to the tune of 12 tackles, six for a loss, four sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The man believed to be the best in the world is producing as such.

And he's coming home and his head coach has no reason not to believe he won't be ready, just as he is for every Sunday.

"He trains like the guy that's trying to be the best player in the world," McVay said. "I think he uses a bunch of different drills that sometimes are equipped for [defensive backs] in terms of the footwork, the lateral agilities, the short-space quickness stuff. But all of it is applicable to being a great defensive lineman and, certainly, he's going to use anything he can to try to get an edge."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geno Smith one of three Seahawks lauded as October Players of the Month

The first-place Seahawks landed three Players of the Month: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen.

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'The first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

news

Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it known that nobody's shying away from the highest of goals.

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

news

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE