McNabb comfortable that reward in Eagles signing Vick outweighs risk

He knows that today's NFL offensive game is all about being multiple. Michael Vick in the mix makes the Eagles offense much more multiple. And since the Eagles have already surrounded McNabb with more potentially potent offensive weapons than he has ever enjoyed, McNabb is confident. He is appreciative that his voice, his desire for more weapons, has finally been heard. McNabb believes that Vick is another weapon in this offense that can bring the Eagles closer to a championship. And he has enough fondness for the organization and for Vick that if a championship or two does not pan out over the next two seasons, his potential successor at quarterback leaves the Eagles and the player in good hands.