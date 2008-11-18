McKinnie's trial date set for March 16 in Miami

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings left tackle Bryant McKinnie has a trial date in Miami set for March 16. He faces four charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a fight outside a nightclub in February.
McKinnie's attorney, Larry Kerr, appeared in Miami-Dade County court Tuesday. McKinnie was not required to attend.
Kerr says he is continuing to negotiate a pretrial diversion program for his client. If he's successful, the charges could be dropped if McKinnie meets certain conditions. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Kerr will participate in a status conference on March 5. He said the judge will not let the process "go on forever."
McKinnie served a four-game suspension from the NFL in September for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
