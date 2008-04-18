McKelvin latest coveted pro prospect out of Troy State

Published: Apr 18, 2008 at 08:59 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Leodis McKelvin has that unshakable cornerback's confidence.

When the bigtime colleges passed on signing him out of high school, he figured he'd just prove them wrong. Those two years as a backup for Troy didn't faze him either.

"I already had the confidence," McKelvin said. "It was just a moment thing. I had to sit behind some seniors. I knew I had to wait and just get better and better every year. When I got my chance to start at corner, I elevated my abilities to another level."

Now, he's poised to take them to the next level. McKelvin is one of the top-rated defensive players in next weekend's NFL Draft, a projected Top-10 pick and the latest Troy defender to become a coveted pro commodity.

Defensive end Osi Umenyiora helped the New York Giants win a Super Bowl, and he and Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware both made the Pro Bowl.

"That gives you a lot of credibility," McKelvin said.

The speedy 5-foot-11, 186-pounder also has plenty of credibility as a return man. He led the nation with three punt returns for touchdowns as a senior -- giving him eight for his career, one shy of the NCAA record -- and averaging 18.3 yards per return.

McKelvin, a late qualifier academically, received some interest from big-name schools out of high school in Waycross, Ga. Their scholarship offers never came, though.

"People overlooked me," he said. "I guess I was their backup plan if they didn't get the guy they wanted. I proved them wrong. I had a chip on my shoulder."

McKelvin made an impact at Troy as a freshman return man, but split time with veteran cornerbacks and didn't start a game on defense until his third season.

"My junior year I got my name out there as a cornerback," he said. "I was already a dynamic return man. My senior year I just put both of them together and everything came out how I wanted."

The high-profile schools might have overlooked him, but McKelvin got plenty of opportunities to play against the likes of Nebraska and Florida State and receivers such as Georgia Tech All-American Calvin Johnson.

McKelvin can still recite Johnson's numbers from their meeting in 2006: two catches for 9 yards. The current NFL receiver was slowed by an injury sustained in the second quarter, but the matchup results are still a point of pride for McKelvin.

"He went two for nine," he said. "You tell me how he did. He played the whole game and went two for nine. I did a great job."

Troy secondary coach Jeremy Rowell said the NFL interest in McKelvin grew after his performance against Oklahoma State last season. He scored on a 74-yard punt return, broke up three passes, made seven tackles and forced a fumble in the Trojans' upset win over the Big 12 team.

Rowell said McKelvin has a high ceiling in the NFL.

"He has a great future in front of him and a great upside," he said. "As far as raw ability, hips, foot speed -- all the things you look for out of a corner -- he's just gifted with all of it.

"You throw in the return ability that goes with it ... he has a great knack for that, which makes him a very hot commodity."

With his typical confidence, McKelvin expects whichever team drafts him to utilize both skills.

"You get an excellent corner and you get one of the top return men in college football history," he said. "Why wouldn't you use me at both?"

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh: Jets 'gonna be smart' with reps for RBs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1 vs. Bills

The New York Jets will have their full complement of running backs to open the 2023 campaign. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that ﻿Breece Hall﻿ and ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ will suit up against the Buffalo Bills in prime time.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph retires from NFL after 12 seasons 

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, notably 10 with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

2023 NFL season preview: Fifty-eight things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVIII

With the 2023 NFL campaign kicking off this week, Judy Battista identifies 58 things to watch en route to Super Bowl LVIII. What questions will be answered? Which showdowns are must-see TV?