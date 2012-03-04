McGahee fires Rosenhaus, declares commitment to Broncos

Published: Mar 04, 2012 at 05:47 AM

After The Denver Post reported Sunday that Willis McGahee had fired his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and is unhappy with his contract, the running back took to Twitter to emphasize his desire to stay with the Broncos.

McGahee signed a four-year, $9.5 million deal in Denver before the 2011 season after spending two seasons as a backup for the Baltimore Ravens. McGahee then became the top option in the Broncos' backfield, rushing for 1,199 yards and four touchdowns while starting 13 games.

According to The Post, McGahee will make $2 million this year, much lower than the franchise-tag value for running backs of approximately $7.7 million. The newspaper also reported that the Broncos will not re-negotiate McGahee's current deal.

After the story was published Sunday, McGahee posted a series of tweets contesting the notion that he might be unhappy with the Broncos.

"I think people are feeding into me getting rid of my agent for all the wrong reason...." he wrote.

"I don't understand how you can write a article about a person without confirming if it's true about him/her," McGahee then tweeted.

Finally, McGahee declared he'll be in Denver for the rest of his career, tweeting, "I will retire a bronco #nuffsaid."

