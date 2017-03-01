Around the NFL

McDermott: Bills keeping options open on Tyrod Taylor

Published: Mar 01, 2017 at 02:18 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The decision to keep or cut Tyrod Taylor before the March 11 deadline is not Sean McDermott's to make alone. But he feels he is in lockstep with general manager Doug Whaley as they grind through the process.

"We are absolutely in accord," McDermott said here at the combine on Wednesday. "Doug and I have gotten off to a great start. Doug and I have had great meetings; healthy, productive meetings. So sometimes you disagree but those disagreements are healthy. That goes for every meeting. At the end of the day we're going to have the right decision for the Bills' organization and I think Doug and I are off to a great start."

When asked specifically who would have the final say, McDermott added: "Doug and I are going to work on this together ... I'm counting on Doug and he's counting on me. I have a lot of trust in Doug and his staff."

Keeping Taylor, assuming he passes a physical, would set in motion $27.5 million committed to the Bills quarterback in 2017.

While that seems unlikely, McDermott was not giving anything away during his first combine press conference as an NFL head coach. As part of the plan, he noted that he's watched all of backup Cardale Jones' practice tape and noted that he's evaluating Taylor against potential options in free agency.

"Cardale is an option for us as well," he said. "When you look at Cardale you do look at what he did in college as part of the evaluation. I've gone back and my staff has gone back and looked at all the practice tape and the last game of the year. We're excited about working with Cardale just like we're excited to work with all our players."

He was not concerned about taking too much time and did not rule out waiting until the last minute to make a decision.

"If that's what it takes, yes," he said. "We're going to be methodical in all the decisions we make."

» McDermott said that veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams will officially return for a 12th season. Williams hinted at as much in an interview with NFL.com at the Pro Bowl in January.

"I always take a month or so off then I'll get back to preparing like I'm going to be back in Buffalo and I'm going to play," he said. "Talking with them, they want me back and I'm just going to prepare like I am. We'll see where we end up."

