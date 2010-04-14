McDaniels suggests both Marshall, Broncos will benefit from trade

Published: Apr 14, 2010 at 04:24 PM

DENVER -- Broncos coach Josh McDaniels spent the evening talking about breathing a little easier -- and not just because he had traded talented but temperamental wide receiver Brandon Marshall to the Miami Dolphins.

La Canfora: Deal had to be made

The Broncos did the only rational thing and acquired two second-round picks for WR Brandon Marshall. It's the best compensation they could get, Jason La Canfora writes. More ...

» Carucci: It's pass-first in AFC East
» Brooks: Marshall fills major hole in Miami
» Video: Trade is an AFC blockbuster
» Video: Who got the better end of the deal?
» Video: Effect on Broncos' draft plans

McDaniels and Broncos tight end Daniel Graham spoke about living with chronic asthma during a program sponsored by National Jewish Health at North Denver High School.

Before talking to kids and their parents about controlling the disease and overcoming the obstacles it presents, McDaniels briefly addressed his trade of Marshall to Miami for two second-round draft picks earlier in the day.

McDaniels suggested the deal was a win-win because it gives both Marshall and the Broncos a fresh start after a tumultuous year.

"I'm happy and excited for Brandon to have an opportunity to do something that he's wanted to do," McDaniels said. "And I'm also excited about the opportunities that we're going to be presented here in the coming week with the draft and continuing to build our team and our roster the way that we want to do it."

Before speaking at the same event, Graham said it was time for both sides to move on after a trying year in which Marshall often clashed with McDaniels but still managed another stellar season.

"I'm not quite sure how the future would have been if he was around and how it would have affected everything," Graham said.

Marshall's departure has been anticipated since his suspension for the season finale after arriving late for a treatment session for a sprained ankle that the Broncos believed he was exaggerating.

The next day, Marshall stripped the nameplate off his locker and left nary a shred of clothing behind.

"It seemed like he really wanted to get out of here," Graham said. "He wanted to go somewhere where he felt he was going to be happy, and he didn't feel like that would be here in Denver."

Still, Graham said it will be difficult for the Broncos to replace Marshall's Pro Bowl production. Marshall had three consecutive 100-catch seasons, and he caught 10 touchdown passes in 2009.

"We're going to miss what he brings to that football field," Graham said. "But we've got to move on. It's a business."

Graham, who grew up in Denver, said he realizes a good portion of the team's fan base is upset that McDaniels has traded away stars Jay Cutler and Marshall in successive offseasons.

"I know looking from the outside it's hard to understand what's going on, especially when you lose players the caliber we've lost in the past couple of years, but it is the ultimate team sport," Graham said. "Not one player is going to win the Super Bowl for us."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0 & Divisional Round recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Divisional Round.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Bills QB Josh Allen on Monday said he doesn't believe an operation will be necessary on a right elbow injury he played through over the course of the 2022 season.

news

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold after claiming Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NFL FACT OR FICTION: Chiefs, Eagles clear favorites on Championship Sunday? QB problem for Cowboys?

Are the two home teams -- Kansas City and Philadelphia -- clear favorites on Championship Sunday? Do the Cowboys have a quarterback problem in Dak Prescott? Fresh off the NFL's Divisional Round, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE