McDaniels: 'I definitely want to be a head coach again'

Published: May 11, 2018 at 08:13 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On Friday, Josh McDaniels spoke to the New England media en masse for the first time since spurning the Indianapolis Colts to remain the Patriots' offensive coordinator.

McDaniels said he's "thankful" for the opportunity to continue to working in New England, but reiterated he hopes to be an NFL head coach at some point down the line.

"You know, there's a lot that goes into those things. It can be very complicated," McDaniels said, via the team's official website. "I'll say this, I've stated again and again that I definitely want to be a head coach again. At the same time, I love being here. This is where my kids were born and raised. And we've made a pretty special life here and that's not an easy thing to leave. So, there's a lot to consider.

"Certainly, leaving here, I don't take lightly, ever. I would never take that lightly. It was a difficult process and I'm very happy with the decision that we made and grateful to be here and continue working towards the 2018 season."

Some teams will be reluctant to trust McDaniels after he reneged on taking the Colts job. Compound that move with his previously disastrous stint as a head coach in Denver, and you've got two big Xs against hiring the Patriots OC. On the flipside, there are few with the play-calling skills McDaniels possesses, and in an offensive league with a dearth of crafty minds, it only takes one owner to take a chance.

When McDaniels turned heel on the Colts, most surmised he was promised the chance to succeed Bill Belichick as the next Patriots coach. On Friday, the coordinator denied he was guaranteed anything of the sort.

"Nope. Nope. I mean, my role is the same," McDaniels said. "Look, I think if you're here, you have an opportunity to work with and for some of the best people in our game. Maybe some of the best people that have ever done those things in our game. So, I feel like it's a great opportunity to be here in my role."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

