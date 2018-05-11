McDaniels: 'I definitely want to be a head coach again'

"You know, there's a lot that goes into those things. It can be very complicated," McDaniels said, via the team's official website. "I'll say this, I've stated again and again that I definitely want to be a head coach again. At the same time, I love being here. This is where my kids were born and raised. And we've made a pretty special life here and that's not an easy thing to leave. So, there's a lot to consider.