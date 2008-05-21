McDaniel latest member of Jaguars to agree to extension

Published: May 21, 2008 at 11:16 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Tony McDaniel agreed to a contract extension Wednesday, the team's third player to get a new deal in the past week.

Tony McDaniel, DT
Jacksonville Jaguars

Bio
Height: 6-7

Weight: 310

Season: 3

College: Tennessee

Defensive tackle Rob Meier and offensive tackle Richard Collier signed extensions last week.

McDaniel, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound backup entering his third season, is expected to play a more significant role this fall with the departure of Marcus Stroud and Grady Jackson.

McDaniel has 25 tackles and a sack the last two years. He missed the final 12 games last season after suffering a wrist injury.

Details of McDaniel's new contract were not released.

