McCoy completes all 13 pass attempts in Browns' finale

Not only did rookie quarterback Colt McCoy start the Cleveland Browns' final preseason game Thursday against the Chicago Bears, he went 13-of-13 passing for 131 yards.
McCoy had endured a shaky preseason until Thursday, when he completed passes to eight different receivers.
The former University of Texas star, who slid to the third round in April's draft before the Browns selected him at No. 85 overall, had completed 15 of 26 passes for 101 yards with two interceptions for a 57.7 rating entering Thursday night's game.
McCoy isn't in danger of being cut. The Browns will devote this season to him learning behind Jake Delhomme and Seneca Wallace.
