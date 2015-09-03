McCourty: Titans WR Dorial Green-Beckham is a 'beast'

The Tennessee Titans could be one of the most improved teams in the NFL in 2015. There is zero questioning an offense led by Marcus Mariota will be immensely more entertaining than last year's edition in Nashville.
One of the wild cards to the Titans' improvement will be rookie receiver Dorial Green-Beckham. The monstrous 6-foot-5 pass catcher has missed time this preseason -- his latest injury being an ankle problem -- but has wowed teammates in his short time on the field.
"He is a beast," cornerback Jason McCourty said of Green-Beckham, via the team's official website. "There's certain things you can't teach, and you can't teach a guy to be that big, and to be physical. With Dorial, it's just a matter of how fast can he learn it, and know it, so he can just go out there and play football. If he can get to the point where he can run free and be comfortable, he'll really start to develop more."
DGB's size is nearly identical to that of Calvin Johnson. The athletically gifted rookie will be a matchup nightmare for defenses if he can master the route running, something he's struggled with thus far. If he can stay on the field, he should be a large part of the Titans' red zone attack this season.
There are also the off-field concerns with Green-Beckham after multiple incidents in college. The rookie said his newborn son -- born June 30 -- has changed his outlook and motivated his recent focus on football.
The Titans need to see strides on the field from DGB as the early season wears on. If they do, the Mariota-DGB combination could blossom into one of the most entertaining duos in the NFL.