McCarthy won't rule out Rodgers but suggests Flynn to start

Published: Dec 17, 2010 at 05:07 AM

Aaron Rodgers was noticeably alert and upbeat as he walked across the locker room after the Green Bay Packers' practice Friday.

Asked if he might play Sunday night at New England, the quarterback didn't say a word, but he flashed a smile and shrugged his shoulders.

The Packers listed Rodgers as doubtful to play against the Patriots one week after he suffered his second concussion of the season.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy isn't ruling out Rodgers, however.

"The door is open for Aaron Rodgers to play in the game," McCarthy said.

Rodgers didn't practice this week, but McCarthy said the Pro Bowl quarterback is progressing in his recovery from the head injury that knocked him out of last Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

"He's working his way through the process," McCarthy said. "There are stages that you work through. But he's making progress, and I talked to him today. He looks good (and) would like to play."

Although McCarthy said Green Bay has been preparing since Monday to have Matt Flynn make his first NFL start, the coach stopped short of announcing a starter for the Patriots game. He did hint during a radio interview Friday morning that Flynn was the guy, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"(Flynn's) had a good week of practice, and this is always a big hurdle for a quarterback when he gets his first start," McCarthy said on Madison's The Big 1070. "This is something he'll really benefit from. He's actually put together two good days of practice. I'm impressed with the way he has thrown the ball."

McCarthy hopes to make his quarterback decision by Saturday, after he waits to see how Rodgers checks out with further mandatory post-concussion evaluations and testing administered by Packers team doctor John Gray as well as an independent neurologist.

For more on the Green Bay Packers, check out the latest from our bloggers.

Rodgers' prospects for extending his starting streak to 47 games (including the playoffs) -- he hasn't missed a game since replacing Brett Favre as Green Bay's quarterback at the beginning of the 2008 season -- hinge on two things, McCarthy said.

"Number one, he has to be cleared medically, and Dr. John Gray will have the final say on that," McCarthy said. "And if he does make it to that point, then myself will make a decision on whether he plays or not. Right now, he's still working through the medical part."

Rodgers suffered his first concussion during an Oct. 10 overtime loss at Washington. He was cleared to return to practice four days later and made the start in Green Bay's next game.

After having one of their top players afflicted by multiple concussions in a short time frame, McCarthy said the Packers changed Rodgers' helmet this week to one that provides better protection for his head.

"He'll be wearing a new helmet from this time moving forward," McCarthy said.

Rodgers' condition seemed to take a turn for the better Friday.

McCarthy said Rodgers sat in on the start of meetings before practice after the quarterback wasn't involved in meetings and film review the previous two days. Also, McCarthy revealed that Rodgers attended three-quarters of the practice after reporters had left the team's indoor practice facility.

"I got to talk with him a little bit," linebacker Clay Matthews said. "I didn't just come out and say, 'Hey, are you playing this weekend?' I just asked him how he felt, (and he said) he's getting better, he feels good."

Wide receiver Donald Driver, who admitted earlier this week that he urged Rodgers to not go back into the last game after he suffered the concussion late in the first half, said he is in favor of the quarterback playing Sunday if he's cleared to do so.

"It's basically up to him and the doctors," Driver said. "Would I love him to play? Yeah. But if he can't, then we can roll with Matt Flynn. I think that's how you have to look at it."

Flynn didn't make himself available to reporters after Friday's practice.

Teammates voiced their support of Flynn throughout the week if he is called upon to make his first start since leading LSU as a senior to victory over Ohio State in the BCS national championship game Jan. 7, 2008.

"I think we had fun (this week)," Driver said. "It didn't slow anything down. Everything was kept the same. The pace was like going with Aaron. You'd think you would have to nix some things and work some things out, but no. It was just like we don't miss a beat."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five most difficult prospects to evaluate in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, three quarterbacks heading into a make-or-break season and a look at what's causing the receiver market to explode.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW