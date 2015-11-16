McCarthy won't call plays despite Packers' struggles

The Green Bay Packers' offense has looked discombobulated, wayward and often times anemic in recent weeks. No more so than during Sunday's 18-16 loss to a Detroit Lions defense that entered the weekend ranked second-to-last in the NFL in scoring.
"We needed 19 points to win today, you would expect us at home to score 19 points," a glum Aaron Rodgers said frankly, per the Associated Press.
The Packers have scored 20 points or fewer in three games this season and are on pace for the worst statistical season in the Rodgers era -- points per game (24.3), yards per game (344.3), passing yards per game (236.3) and third-down percent (36.4).
After Sunday's loss, it's natural to question whether part of the problem was the offseason move from coach Mike McCarthy to Tom Clements calling plays. McCarthy, however, shot down queries about whether he'd think about resuming play-calling.
"I don't think it's that simple," McCarthy said when asked directly, via ESPN.com. "I don't think the game of football is ever that simple. I think the way you play, it is about the simplistic nature you go about -- fundamentals and so forth. There's a lot of time (and) energy that's put into the process of preparing for each and every game, let alone the season. I like the way our staff works, and I like the way they work with our players."
The Packers' offensive issues are abundant, from questionable play-calling, to receivers not getting open, to running backs not finding holes, to protection breakdowns, to Rodgers not trusting his pass catchers, missing reads and letting his mechanics slack.
The quarterback, however, doesn't believe McCarthy needs to take back play-calling in order to get the offense back on track.
"I think the way things are going are just fine," Rodgers replied.
With a date against division-leading Minnesota Vikings on deck, Rodgers needs to find his rhythm. Most assumed that when injures struck, Rodgers' greatness could overcome anything. In their three straight losses, that hasn't been the case.