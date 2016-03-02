Around the NFL

McCarthy: Jeff Janis ready to 'take that next step'

Published: Mar 02, 2016 at 03:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers fans begged, pleaded and screamed for receiver Jeff Janis' role to increase as the offense struggled sans Jordy Nelson in 2015.

During the season, coach Mike McCarthy stiff-armed the idea. Janis struggled with some key aspects of the Green Bay offense and never found a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, earning just two receptions for 79 yards in the regular season.

After Janis' breakout performance in the NFC Divisional Round loss to the Arizona Cardinals -- seven catches, 145 yards, two touchdowns -- McCarthy is coming around on the athletic wideout.

"I like to look at Jeff as kind of an ascending Green Bay Packer," McCarthy said last week during the NFL Scouting Combine, via ESPN.com. "I look at his years, I think you look for a guy to take a jump in his second year, and clearly, you look at his rookie year, very raw, raw player. He made the 53 on potential, not on performance."

Janis' route running was his biggest problem coming out of Saginaw Valley State, where coaches asked him to do a little more than out-athlete defenders. McCarthy believes the 24-year-old receiver has made strides in all aspects of his game, which started by becoming an impact special teams player.

"Great kid, hardworking, very powerful," McCarthy said. "But there were just a lot of things, when he does them, they're for the first time. Hopefully we're out of that phase of his development. I look for Jeff to take that next step. He made the step in your second year that you look for. He did it first on special teams."

With Nelson returning and Randall Cobb sliding back to his slot role, Janis should compete with Davante Adams for the No. 3 spot in the Packers' offense this offseason. If his route running improves, Janis should swipe snaps away from the enigmatic Adams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jonnu Smith agrees to four-year, $50M contract with New England Patriots

﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ is moving on. The former Titans tight end has agreed to a four-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Romeo Okwara returning to Lions on three-year, $39M deal

The Detroit Lions are retaining their most productive pass rusher. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions and ﻿Romeo Okwara﻿ have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $39 million
news

Shaquil Barrett returning to Buccaneers on four-year, $72M deal

﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ is officially going back to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have worked out a four-year deal with the star pass rusher for up to $72 million with $36 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has been telling teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career." Here's other news and buzz around the league heading into the 2021 free agency cycle.
news

Chiefs restructuring contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Big-money players across the NFL continue to restructure their contracts to open up salary-cap space ahead of the new league year, which opens on March 17. Three Chiefs stars will join that group.
news

Saints great Drew Brees officially joins NBC Sports as broadcaster

The next chapter of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' career kicks off in earnest as the recently retired future Hall of Famer will remain in the football realm. Brees announced on TODAY on Monday morning that he is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America.  
news

Carson Wentz working out with Colts receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon

Colts receiver ﻿Michael Pittman﻿ posted a picture on Instagram over the weekend with his new quarterback, Carson Wentz, and teammate ﻿Dezmon Patmon﻿, presumably after a workout. 
news

Ravens, guard Kevin Zeitler agree to three-year, $22 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens made their first move in free agency with the signing of ex-Giants guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year $22 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk signs five-year, $27M deal

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has signed a five-year deal for $27 million with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL community celebrates Drew Brees' career upon his retirement

Drew Brees announced his expected retirement Sunday afternoon. After 20 seasons, the Saints legend left an indelible mark on not only New Orleans but the entire league. Naturally, many in the NFL community and beyond responded to the news with appreciation for the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement after 20-year career

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿, whose 80,358 yards passing stand as the most in the history of the NFL, is retiring after 20 seasons. Following a lengthy wait following the end of the Saints' season, Brees announced his retirement Sunday via social media. 
news

Aaron Jones, Packers agree to 4-year, $48M deal

Aaron Jones and the Packers are running it back. The star runner has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay that includes a $13 million signing bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW