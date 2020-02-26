McCarthy: Goal is to have Cooper, Cobb back with 'Boys

»McCarthy doesn't have much of a history of rolling with a lead back from his time in Green Bay, but he's got a heck of a bell cow in Dallas in Ezekiel Elliott. McCarthy discussed the exciting possibilities of running the read-option with Prescott and Elliott -- something we've already seen in Dallas in past seasons -- but the more important part was about McCarthy's past reliance on the quarterback, and while he does believe in the need for multiple backs, that won't affect how he values a talent like Elliott.