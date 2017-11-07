McCarthy: 'Brett Hundley is not our issue right now'

The young quarterback showed flashes. On the opening drive of the game he used his legs to help churn out a 15-play drive that ended in a blocked field goal. Late in the blowout, Hundley showed he was comfortable in the no-huddle, calling plays from the line and moving the ball. A big play here or there early could have changed the complexion of the game -- a deep shot falling just out of Devante Adams' reach was a big one.