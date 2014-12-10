Around the NFL

McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers is playing better than ever

Published: Dec 10, 2014 at 12:03 AM

Mike McCarthy has it pretty good at the moment. His Packers are looking more and more like legitimate Super Bowl contenders and he finally has a punishing running back to complement his passing game.

But he also has a quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, that might be elevating his game to a point where even McCarthy hasn't seen it go.

"I've never seen a quarterback or been a part of quarterback play at this level," McCarthy told reporters Tuesday, via the Green Bay Press Gazette. "Obviously 2011, the numbers speak for themselves, but his command, his responsibility level is higher than it's ever been. His production, to me, is higher than it's ever been."

Rodgers has been a treat to watch this season and now boasts a league-leading 15 passing plays of 40 yards or more. His TD-to-INT ratio since Nov. 9 is 16 to 0 and he hasn't had a quarterback rating under 109 since the end of October.

Those numbers are stunning, and are evidence of a great quarterback operating comfortably in a great offense.

Though 2011 might look like his signature season, 2014 is shaping up to be something truly special.

