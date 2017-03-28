McAdoo on Giants pursuing Peterson: 'Never say never'

Is there a marriage in the works?
"Never say never,"Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, according to Pro Football Talk.
"He's a guy who's a very talented player, and he has a chip on his shoulder," McAdoo said. "And if he can stay healthy, he has a lot to offer."
That doesn't mean the Giants are about to pursue the 32-year-old free agent who took to Twitter last week to deny reports that he's seeking as much as $8 million annually.
The Giants have Paul Perkins, Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn on the roster along with passing-down specialist Shane Vereen. Peterson isn't a natural fit for a New York offense that uses plenty of shotgun and employed three-receiver sets on more than 90 percent of their plays last season.
McAdoo could shift his attack to accommodate any player he wants, but a better fit might be the Lions. Detroit could use an early down thumper and general manager Bob Quinn didn't exactly dismiss the idea of kicking the tires on Peterson.
"I think A.P. definitely has plenty left in the tank," Quinn said Monday. "So we'll kind of see how it goes."
One potential roadblock for Peterson is this year's draft, a runner-rich class boasting backs who hit the scene a decade younger than the ex-Vikings star -- at a fraction of the price.