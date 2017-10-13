Around the NFL

McAdoo: No one giving Giants 'chance in hell' to win

Published: Oct 13, 2017 at 06:34 AM

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo is not just trying to survive the most arduous week of his professional career. He's trying to turn it into an advantage.

After losing wideouts Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall for the season, after dealing with the blowback he faced for suspending the popular cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (maybe his best pass defender this season), after ruling out his best remaining receiver (Sterling Shepard) for Sunday's game against the stout Denver Broncos and arguably his best offensive lineman (Weston Richburg), McAdoo faced reporters with resolve on Friday.

Anyone familiar with this page in the Coaching 101 handbook can pretty much see where this is going.

"We've got a great opportunity. There's nobody giving us a chance in hell to go win this ball game," McAdoo said, via The Record and NorthJersey.com. "People don't think we can score without 13 [Odell Beckham]. They think our defense has lost its stinger. Special teams isn't important in the whole locker room. So we're gonna find out what we're made out of on a big stage. And I think we have a good football team."

If McAdoo can salvage this season and flash some positives, I think it will go a long way toward impressing the typically pragmatic Giants management group. Owner John Mara did not rattle his fist when the Tom Coughlin-led Giants fell into an 0-6 hole back in 2013 and probably won't in 2017 if the Giants do the same.

That year, Coughlin extended himself to the limit. He empowered his leadership council, searched high and low for inspiration and ended up finishing the season 7-9. It may have been one of his finest half-season stretches with the team.

McAdoo could find a bubble of sanity by approaching the last 11 games in a similar way. Expectations are almost nonexistent. Those who have written McAdoo off have already done so, anyway. Playing well against the Broncos would go a long way toward convincing fans that the near future isn't as bad as it seems. Challenging his players and staff is McAdoo's motivational ploy of choice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots left to 'pick up the pieces' after 'crash landing' in 30-point loss to Bills

If Saturday night's smackdown of the Patriots felt unexpected and, worse, unprecedented, that's because it was. As captain Matthew Slater put it, "That's not the way we envisioned tonight going."
news

Bengals award game ball to city of Cincinnati after snapping 31-year postseason-victory drought

The Cincinnati Bengals, owners of the NFL's longest active postseason-victory drought entering Super Wild Card Weekend, are finally on the right side of history after their 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buffalo Bills easily won Saturday's rubber-match against the New England Patriots, dispatching their hated AFC East rivals by a score of 47-17 Saturday night in Orchard Park to advance to next week's Divisional Round.
news

NFL on Bengals' controversial TD vs. Raiders: Referees determined whistle came after catch

NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson explained the controversial errant whistle that occurred on the Bengals' second TD of their 26-19 wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card Round victory over Raiders

It's been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game. On Saturday, the club finally ended that lengthy drought with a dramatic 26-19 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL declines to comment on apparent errant whistle during controversial Bengals TD vs. Raiders

The NFL declined to comment on what appeared to be an errant whistle blown during a first-half Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in Saturday's wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals.
news

Texans interview former Steelers WR Hines Ward for head coaching job

The Houston Texans announced Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi have interviewed for their head coaching position. 
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not activated from IR, unavailable vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers will begin their playoff push without another one of their primary weapons. RB ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ was not activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, making him unavailable for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Eagles.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives: Raiders-Bengals, Patriots-Bills

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend playoff games between the Raiders and Bengals and the Patriots and Bills.
news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster activated off IR, expected to play vs. Chiefs

Steelers wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the host Chiefs in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Decision on J.J. Watt playing vs. Rams to 'come down to the wire'

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) has a chance to make his return just in time for Super Wild Card Weekend, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said that decision will be last minute.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 15

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW