Matthews to Kaepernick: 'You ain't Russell Wilson'

There was a time when Colin Kaepernick and Russell Wilson were considered the next star quarterbacks of the NFL. The new Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry.
It hasn't worked out that way with the gun-slingers heading in opposite directions. Russell Wilson has gone to back-to-back Super Bowls, while Colin Kaepernick is being booed by the 49ers' faithful at home.
To make matters worse for Kap, opponents are letting the Niners quarterback know he isn't on Wilson's level.
TV cameras on the Fox broadcast during Sunday's game in San Francisco picked up sound of Packers linebacker Clay Matthews shouting at Kaepernick: "You ain't Russell Wilson, bro."
Matthews' shade happened during the fourth quarter of the Packers' 17-3 win. The All-Pro linebacker also performed Kaepernick's trademark kiss of the bicep after a sack in the third quarter.
Times are rough for the 1-3 Niners and Kaepernick, who has five interceptions and three fumbles this season.
Kaepernick still has his rock hard abs and old game film of him shredding Matthews and the Packers to fall back on.