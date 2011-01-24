Matthews talks with Cowboys but decides to stay with Texans

Published: Jan 24, 2011 at 02:24 PM

The Dallas Cowboys wanted Bruce Matthews to help coach their offensive line, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer decided to stay with the Texans, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Matthews signed a new contract with the Texans on Monday, agreeing to remain on coach Gary Kubiak's staff after a meeting with owner Bob McNair.

For more on the Houston Texans, check out the latest from our bloggers.

"I'm signed back with the Texans," said Matthews, whose two-year contract was set to expire March 1. "It was never my intention to leave. I want to be in Houston. I like what's going on. We're very close to where we want to be, and I'm glad to be part of it."

Matthews' primary role with the Texans is working with the offensive line under John Benton. Matthews met with the Cowboys for a similar position under offensive line coach Hudson Houck, the man who tutored him during his collegiate days at USC.

But Matthews has Houston ties, spending the first 14 years of his 19-year career with the Oilers, who relocated to Tennessee and became the Titans.

McNair told the Chronicle he is pleased to keep a coach of Matthews' pedigree as the Texans try to take the next step as an organization.

"We didn't want to lose Bruce. He's an important part of our team and our community," McNair said. "He's a member of the Hall of Fame, and he's one of the most popular players who played for the Oilers. He means a lot to our team. We're excited to get this deal done."

