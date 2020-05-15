Around the NFL

Friday, May 15, 2020 06:07 AM

Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matthew Stafford heard the rumblings, and so did his wife, yet he remained unbothered throughout an especially uncertain offseason.

Instead, Stafford spent much of the first part of his offseason preparing to start for the Lions in 2020 and beyond, just as he's done for most of the last decade.

"I really don't pay too much attention to 'em," Stafford said of trade rumors involving him, via ESPN. "I pay less attention to them than my wife does. But it's something that doesn't bother me. I'm here. I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion. I love leading this team.

"So all that kind of stuff is just kind of out there to be out there. It's a slow news month at that point, and I'm just happy to be where I am and ready to deal with this offseason the way it is and try to make the best of the season that I hope happens."

The Tagovailoa talk ended up being nothing more than a smokescreen and a possible ploy to drive up the price of the No. 3 pick, which the Lions ultimately kept and spent on Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Stafford, meanwhile, spent the time not listening to trade rumors, but allowing his back to heal up. He said he's good to go -- "I'm moving around as good as this slow dude can move around" -- for whenever players are allowed to return to the field.

"I feel great," he said, via the team's official website. "I'm not worried about going out there and playing. If we could put the pads on today and go play, I would do it. I think my teammates know, the guys that have been with me, seen me throw it around, I'm as good as I've been the last couple years physically and I feel fine."

That's encouraging news for a team that had to face the reality of a world without Stafford last season, turning to Jeff Driskel and David Blough in their final eight games and failing to win a single one of those contests. Without Stafford, the Lions went from 3-4-1 to 3-12-1. It's good to have the signal-caller back.

When he can actually reunite with his teammates remains to be seen, but the quarterback was frank in how his injury made him appreciate the game more than ever.

"I love playing football," Stafford said. "I don't know what I would do in a fall without it, as I think a lot of Americans probably would say the same. But being involved with the game, I love it, and I'm hoping it is safe enough for all of us to get back out there.

"I don't want to put people at undue risk for us to go play a game. But at the same time, if we can find a way to make it safe for everybody, I would love to obviously be out there as soon as we can."

Related Content

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
news

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas move another hurdle in virtual offseason

The Raiders coach is among those adjusting on the fly while also attempting to best perform his duties. Gruden was candid in explaining the challenges associated with relocating a franchise amid a pandemic.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. Taylor was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
news

Roundup: Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to rookie deal

The second half of Nick Sirianni's envisioned "1-1 punch" has officially signed his contract. Taylor put pen to paper Friday, completing his rookie deal as part of three draft picks who are officially members of the Colts.
James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit
news

James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison recently said that coach Mike Tomlin gave him an envelope following a 2010 game against the Browns that featured a big hit on wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.
Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT
news

Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT

Can Wills, a right tackle in college, make the switch to the left side? So far, so good, according to Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
news

Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Geno Smith is sticking around in the Pacific Northwest. The quarterback is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
news

Panthers' David Tepper believes games could feature some fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper expressed optimism Wednesday that while NFL games likely would not feature stadiums at full capacity, that does not mean games won't have some fans in the stands.

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons
news

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons

Like their fresh threads, we won't quite know how well the Falcons will perform until we see them on the field. The same goes for Gurley, a former MVP who hasn't looked much like one since 2018.
Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 
news

Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 

The Eagles shook up their offensive staff this offseason and coach Doug Pederson says the unit will "look a little bit different" this year.
Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'
news

Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'

An appearance on GMFB signaled the CB might be ready to announce something. All we learned was Ryan is still open to offers from everyone not located in Nashville.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bucs QB coach: Offense will be Arians' with 'Brady influence'

Clyde Christensen witnessed Peyton Manning take his Colts playbook and implement it in Denver. That won't be the case with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL