Matthew Stafford, Brad Smith, Terrell Thomas on NFL Network

Published: Jul 10, 2013 at 07:50 PM

Get a jump on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford talks about his new long-term contract. Plus, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brad Smith joins us in studio, and we'll talk to former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Joe Tafoya, who's organizing an attempt by the team's notoriously vocal fans to break the Guinness World Record for loudest "crowd roar."

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» NFL.com's series on each NFL franchise's most underrated and overrated players of all time concludes with the St. Louis Rams and the San Diego Chargers.

» New York Giants cornerback Terrell Thomas, who is attempting to come back from two season-ending ACL injuries, joins "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET. Plus all Thursday's news from around the NFL.

» NFL Evolution has Andrea Kremer's interview with motorsports innovator Bill Simpson, who believes he has built a safer football helmet.

» Adam Schein picks the most fascinating players to watch in 2013 in The Schein Nine.

Debate: Romo, Stafford or Ryan?

Matthew-Stafford-pq-130710.jpg

Tony Romo and Matthew 
Stafford signed new deals. Matt Ryan appears to be next. Which QB is most indispensable? **More ...**

» Our panel of experts kick around the question of which standout 2012 rookie will fall back to earth in 2013, in the latest Instant Debate.

» NFL Network and NFL.com's Around The Leaguecontinue their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The Pittsburgh Steelers.

» Around The League continues its series profiling the top 40 NFL figures we see Making a Leap in 2013.

» Actor, funnyman and football fan Kevin James joins an all-new Rich Eisen Podcast.

» Happy birthday to Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, who turns 32 on Thursday, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones, who turns 29, and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who turns 23.

