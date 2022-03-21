NFL community reacts to Colts' trade with Falcons for QB Matt Ryan

Saints re-signing QB Jameis Winston to two-year, $28M deal
New Orleans is re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Falcons trading QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 2022 third-round pick
Indianapolis is acquiring veteran QB Matt Ryan from Atlanta for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
Chris Godwin: Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay 'changes everything' for Buccaneers
Chris Godwin recently signed a new three-year contract to stay with the Buccaneers. The veteran receiver said Monday that Tom Brady's return to Tampa changes everything for a team back in Super Bowl-mode.
2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 21
Baltimore's utility man is staying in Charm City. The Ravens agreed Monday to a three-year deal with fullback Patrick Ricard. Plus, the Giants added a RB, and a veteran QB returned to Buffalo.
Patriots agree to terms with tackle Trent Brown on two-year deal
Trent Brown won't be leaving New England after all. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with the Patriots.
Ex-Cowboys OT La'el Collins on joining Bengals: 'I felt like this was the perfect fit from the jump'
New Bengals OT La'el Collins proclaimed to QB Joe Burrow that his new bodyguard is in town after signing a three-year deal.
Falcons fielding trade calls for longtime QB Matt Ryan; Colts discussing possible deal
A decision on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta will come today. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Falcons have fielded trade calls the last few days centered around the former MVP QB.
Chargers signing TE Gerald Everett to two-year, $12 million deal
Justin Herbert has a new toy to play with. The Chargers are signing veteran tight end Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The pact includes $8 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $13.5 million.
Bengals sign former Cowboys OT La'el Collins to three-year deal
Departing Dallas and arriving in Cincinnati, La'el Collins is the latest addition to the Bengals' rebuilt offensive line. Collins is signing with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Sunday, March 20
Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports.
