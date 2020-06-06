Matt Ryan thinks Todd Gurley will be 'awesome fit' with Falcons

Gurley, still in Los Angeles after the Rams released him this offseason, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in March. His workouts with Ryan have occurred in Huntington Beach, the QB told ESPN, and constitute some of the first action anyone from the Falcons has seen Gurley partake in since signing him. After all, the RB has yet to take his physical.

Bothered by a knee injury since late in the 2018 season, Gurley will be followed by questions about his health throughout the offseason, or until he proves he's back to his Offensive Player of the Year self when the 2020 season kicks off.

Gurley's new quarterback is convinced that the RB will gel quickly with Atlanta on the field.

"I think he's going to be an awesome fit for us," Ryan said. "And I'm glad we have him."