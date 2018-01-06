Around the NFL

Matt Ryan, Falcons upset Rams, will play Eagles next

Published: Jan 06, 2018 at 04:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

*The Atlanta Falcons held the NFL's top scoring offense to 13 points Saturday night in Los Angeles, beating the Rams 26-13 to advance to the NFC Divisional Round to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is what you need to know: *

  1. The Atlanta Falcons didn't blow a lead this time. Dan Quinn's team pounced on an early lead thanks to two Rams special teams turnovers and pulled away late on a Julio Jones touchdown catch. Atlanta's offense wasn't pretty, and didn't sport big plays, but moved the chains in the second half to dominate time of possession, 37:34-22:26. After a season in which he was consistently criticized, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian called a wonderful second half at the Coliseum, keeping the L.A. defense off balance. The Falcons powered down the field with Devonta Freeman and pecked away with short passes to dice up the Rams' D. A quick screen pass to Mohamed Sanu that went for 52 yards was a marvelous call by Sark, and it set up the game-clinching dagger to Jones.
  1. Quinn's defense deserves much of the credit for the win. The Falcons held Jared Goff to 5.8 yards per attempt and bottled up Todd Gurley most of the night. The MVP candidate bested the century mark, going for 101 rushing yards on 14 carries. But 47 of those yards came on a two-play sequence early in the fourth quarter (those two plays were more than the 43 yards he'd gained on every run prior). Led by speedy linebacker Deion Jones, the Falcons also pinned down Gurley in the passing game. The running back caught just four passes for 10 yards on 10 targets. Gurley averaged more than 175 scrimmage yards in each of his last five games before his 111 Saturday night. With Gurley stymied the majority of the game, the Rams' high-flying offense, which scored 29.9 points per game in 2017, was grounded by the Falcons' fleet defense.
  1. The Rams boasted three special teams players on the 2017 All-Pro team. On Saturday night, the return game let them down. The Rams botched a punt early in the first quarter, leading to a Falcons field goal. Pharoh Cooper, an All-Pro returner, then fumbled a kick return that Atlanta turned into the first touchdown of the game. With both teams starting out sluggish (five straight three-and-outs to open the game) the 10 points off turnovers proved to be devastating for Sean McVay's team.
  1. McVay's offense came out of the gate listless. Blame the Rams' poor start to playoff inexperience or a bevy of starters sitting in Week 17 if you must. L.A. earned just one first down in the first quarter and didn't score its first points until 2:34 left in the first half. The 27-minute drought was its longest of the season, and it put the Rams behind the eight ball against an experienced Falcons team. With McVay opting to throw 45 passes to just 16 rushes, it wasn't the same Rams offense most of the season.
  1. Breaking News: Julio Jones scored a touchdown! The Falcons' No. 1 receiver scored just three touchdowns all season but earned the game-sealing score in this one. Julio ran a drag route behind the line of scrimmage before turning upfield to snag a looping Matt Ryan pass for the TD. Jones beat up Rams corners on a bevy of underneath passes, catching nine of 10 targets for 94 yards. Behind an injured offensive line, Ryan ran a dink-and-dunk offense that proved effective down the stretch, earning points on Atlanta's first three possessions of the second half to put the game out of reach.
  1. The Rams need to hand Aaron Donald a blank check. The game-wrecking defensive tackle destroyed the Falcons' offensive line all night, living in the backfield. His final stat line (five tackles, a tackle for loss and half a sack) does a disservice to how the Defensive Player of the Year candidate disrupted the game. He constantly beat double teams and was in Ryan's face seemingly every play. Donald deserves to be made the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL this offseason.
  1. Robert Woods was the best player for the Rams' offense, totaling 142 yards on nine catches. The big-play receiver made some gorgeous grabs for his quarterback, including laying out for a 38-yarder to set up a field goal before the end of the half to cut the lead to 13-10. Jared Goff threw a few dimes -- touchdown to Cooper Kupp, pinpoint sideline dart to Woods -- but couldn't find a rhythm. The second-year quarterback was under pressure in the pocket much of the night, completing just 53 percent of his passes for 259 yards and a TD. Sammy Watkins had a night to forget as he heads to free agency, catching just one pass for 23 yards on four targets.
  1. Long live Matt Bryant. The Falcons kicker carried the scoring load when the Falcons' offense sputtered in scoring range. Bryant nailed all four of his field-goal attempts, two from beyond 50 yards.
  1. Atlanta heads to Philadelphia for a Divisional Round matchup versus Nick Foles and the Eagles.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire Jim Harbaugh, who led the University of Michigan to a national championship earlier this month, as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on relationship with new GM Tom Telesco: We have to 'check our egos at the door'

New Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce's Raiders put up 63 points in a win over the Chargers. The lopsided win led to general manager Tom Telesco losing his job. Now the two are joined together. "I told him I was going for 71," Pierce joked Wednesday. 
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Fresh ideas' needed for Eagles offense after disappointing end to 2023 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and discussed his decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
news

Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator 

Dan Pitcher, the team's quarterbacks coach this past season, is being hired as the Bengals' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after one season together, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel won't practice Wednesday while dealing with a shoulder injury. Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel is "feeling better," but offered no further indication about his status for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoff matchup with Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's going to be the MVP for a reason'

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens marks the first time in NFL history two former league MVPs both under the age of 30 will face off in a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are praising each other ahead of time.
news

Ravens LB Roquan Smith on facing Patrick Mahomes: He's an elite QB, but we're an elite defense

The Baltimore Ravens matchup against Patrick Mahomes will be one key's to determining who goes to the Super Bowl. Roquan Smith, to his credit, isn't shying away from the task of stopping the Chiefs superstar QB.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Barry will not return as Packers defensive coordinator after three seasons

The Green Bay Packers will make a change to its defense in 2024. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Joe Barry will not return as defensive coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Colts RB Zack Moss open to Indianapolis return ahead of free agency: 'It would be great'

Zack Moss proved invaluable for the Colts in 2023, giving the club insurance and a workhorse option as star Jonathan Taylor dealt with injuries. Heading toward free agency, Moss wouldn't mind a return to Indianapolis to stay paired with Taylor.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Joe Brady 'did a really good job' and deserves 'serious consideration' for OC gig in 2024

The Bills must decide whether interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady will keep the gig full-time in 2024. General manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday that Brady's work down the stretch warranted him at least "serious consideration" in the process.