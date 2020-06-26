Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 26, 2020 08:03 AM

Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons offense looks explosive.

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Todd Gurley. The makings for a juggernaut are there.

We've seen paper teams projected to do big things in June combust into flaming pulp come November too often.

Ryan sees the upside his crew can bring in 2020. The signal-caller told Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast he believes the group can be a good as the 2012 group that went 13-3 and were a play from making the Super Bowl.

"We had a pretty good unit in 2012 with Roddy White, Julio Jones, Michael Turner, Tony Gonzalez -- those guys were all pretty good," Ryan said, via the team's official website. "I've got to imagine that this is right up there with them.

"You're talking about Julio in his prime, Calvin Ridley going into Year 3 coming into his own. You've got Todd Gurley, who is hungry who wants to prove it this year. Hayden Hurst, another guy, first-round draft pick who just ended up in a spot where, the way they were running the football, it was no fault of his own [that he didn't have the stats]."

The 2012 Falcons finished seventh in points and eighth in yards. Outside of the Kyle Shanahan-led offense in 2016 that led to Ryan's MVP award and helped Atlanta get to the Super Bowl, it was the Falcons' best offense of the decade and had the pieces to win from every avenue. Ryan sees a lot of similarities in his current weaponry to that 2012 group.

"It's got to be right up there, I think so," Ryan said of the Falcons' weapons. "I've been lucky, I've had some great guys that I've played with."

The 2019 campaign was an up-and-down affair in which the offense had bursts of explosiveness but lacked consistency due in part to injuries and an offensive line that struggled.

Ridley's progression in Year 3 will tell a big tale in how explosive the passing game can be. Hurst has a lot of doubters to silence after being surpassed on the Ravens' depth chart. And Gurley must overcome questions about his knee to re-establish himself as a workhorse.

Those are a lot of ifs to wade through to get to any comparison with the 2012 squad. But there is no questioning the talent is there for the Falcons' offense to be dynamic if the health and blocking hold up in 2020.

Related Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley stretches with teammates during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Lake Forest, Ill.
news

Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Bears' offense. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp. The man who WRs coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in 2020? Riley Ridley.
Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts
news

Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts

The Washington Redskins need Dwayne Haskins to take the next step in his second season, and senior executive Doug Williams believes he has tools to make a leap.
Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'
news

Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'

Much like the other Aaron in the Packers' starting lineup, Aaron Jones is both very aware and ready to welcome the talented prospect soon joining the fray at his position. The third-year running back turned in his best season in 2019, tying for the NFL lead in touchdowns (19) and rushing for 1,084 yards.
NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled
news

NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winds up to throw the ball during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Tom Brady on Instagram: 'Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself'

Tom Brady again worked out with teammates at a local prep school in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday and appeared to have a message for people who criticized his session earlier this week amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 
news

NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 

The league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.).
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Jets DC Gregg Williams on Jamal Adams: 'I got his back'

Jamal Adams made no secret about his desire to get traded out of New York. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says he has Adams' back but hopes the safety remains on the Jets in 2020.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham 'free and clear' for training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. will be good to go whenever football returns this summer. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that OBJ will be ready to practice when training camp opens.
NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office
news

NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office

The Titans announced three additions to their front office, including Adolpho Birch III, who spent the past 24 years working in the league office.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL