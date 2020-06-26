Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad

The 2012 Falcons finished seventh in points and eighth in yards. Outside of the Kyle Shanahan-led offense in 2016 that led to Ryan's MVP award and helped Atlanta get to the Super Bowl, it was the Falcons' best offense of the decade and had the pieces to win from every avenue. Ryan sees a lot of similarities in his current weaponry to that 2012 group.

"It's got to be right up there, I think so," Ryan said of the Falcons' weapons. "I've been lucky, I've had some great guys that I've played with."

The 2019 campaign was an up-and-down affair in which the offense had bursts of explosiveness but lacked consistency due in part to injuries and an offensive line that struggled.

Ridley's progression in Year 3 will tell a big tale in how explosive the passing game can be. Hurst has a lot of doubters to silence after being surpassed on the Ravens' depth chart. And Gurley must overcome questions about his knee to re-establish himself as a workhorse.