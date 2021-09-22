Around the NFL

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

Published: Sep 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is undeterred by the team's 0-2 start to the season, in part because there'll be an extra opportunity -- in the form of a 17th regular season game -- to wash away the early stumble.

The Falcons have looked dismal, particularly on defense, in losses of 32-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles and 48-25 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their average allowance of 40 points per game through two weeks is an NFL-worst. Yet, some of those points don't fall on the defense, as the Bucs pick-sixed Ryan twice in Week 2 and needed only an 18-yard drive to cash another touchdown coming off yet another Ryan interception.

The quarterback isn't looking back, however, as the Falcons prepare to visit the New York Giants in Week 3.

"Seventeen games," Ryan told CBS Sports. "You can throw all the old stats out. With that extra game, none of those rules apply that were there before. We've got a long way to go. We've got 15 games to go. I think we're a young team that made strides from Week 1 to Week 2. We need to continue to make strides as we go into Week 3. If we can do that, I really feel like we've got enough weapons and the right people that we can correct this thing and get it moving in the right direction."

The odds are certainly stacked against Ryan and the Falcons.

Since 1990, teams starting the season 0-2 have reached the postseason at a rate of just 11.6 percent, according to NFL Research, and only 5.8 percent won their division. Then again, those are numbers derived from a 16-game regular season schedule. And for Ryan, it's a new day.

"I think the biggest thing is we're capable of being in the mix," Ryan added. "Keeping ourselves relevant late into the season, in December and January. I think we're capable of doing that ... It's just about getting hot at the right time."

The sooner, the better, if history is a guide. And the Giants, 0-2 themselves, will have the same sense of urgency on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo might talk to Aaron Rodgers about handling uncertain future

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has one more year left on his contract and a hot rookie waiting in the wings, a situation similar to what Aaron Rodgers went through in Green Bay.
news

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. 
news

Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/injured list. 
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve 

The Cleveland Browns placed Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury. He will miss a minimum of three games.
news

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has pec injury, cautions Steelers 'better be ready to be adjustable'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that QB Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury that will impact his week of preparation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
news

Rookie QB Davis Mills will start vs. Panthers on 'TNF,' Tyrod Taylor placed on IR

Houston Texans head coach David Culley said rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday vs. the Panthers in place of injured starter Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), who has been placed on IR.
