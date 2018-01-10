Around the NFL

Matt Ryan back at Falcons practice after missing Tues.

Published: Jan 10, 2018 at 05:10 AM

Matt Ryan is back in the fold for the Falcons.

Atlanta's starting quarterback returned to practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday's session to attend to a personal matter.

"He's here today and we're back getting our things going and our preparation, so I won't address the topic with you guys, that is Matt's story to tell," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I did want to make sure that you knew he was back in action today."

By all accounts, this is a non-issue ahead of Saturday's divisional-round road tilt with the Nick Foles-led Eagles.

Ryan came up big in last weekend's wild-card win over the Rams, puncturing Los Angeles for 218 yards and a touchdown in the upset.

Here are the other injuries from Wednesday worth monitoring:

  1. A good sign for the Steelers. Wideout Antonio Brown (calf) was a full participate at practice. Cornerback Artie Burns left practice though after suffering a non-contact right knee injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  1. New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat is heading to season-ending injured reserve, but received good news from his MRI, Rapoport reported. Peat suffered a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, and the ligament damage wasn't as bad as was feared. Rapoport reports that Peat should recover fully.
  1. For the third consecutive week, running back DeMarco Murray will not take the field for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans on Wednesday ruled Murray (knee) out for their Divisional Round matchup with the New England Patriots. More Derrick Henry, yet again.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders fine DC Jack Del Rio $100K for comments on Capitol riots

The Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after his comments this week comparing the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

news

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

news

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's reaction to Dalton Schultz's absence mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

news

Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extension

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension with $21 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factored into exit from Green Bay

Newly acquired Raiders WR Davante Adams said he still has a good relationship with his former teammate despite Aaron Rodgers' looming retirement factoring into his exit out of Green Bay.

news

Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks getting reps at tight end

Atlanta QB Feleipe Franks, heading into his second season with the Atlanta Falcons, has been working out at tight end during organized team activities.

news

Ravens hosting Jason Pierre-Paul on free-agent visit

Jason Pierre-Paul is taking his charms to Charm City for a free-agent visit. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher on Thursday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW