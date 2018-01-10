Steelers CB Artie Burns suffers knee injury at practice

At the worst possible time, the Steelers are dealing with yet another injury on defense.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that cornerback Artie Burns left Wednesday's practice after suffering a non-contact injury to his right knee, according to sources. Burns' injury was first reported by The Athletic.

On a positive note, Rapoport was told all "ligaments are intact" for Burns, who was officially listed as limited for Wednesday's practice.

If Burns remains sidelined, look for Cameron Sutton to step into the lineup alongside fellow corner Joe Haden and slot defender Mike Hilton for Sunday's AFC divisional playoff tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team also has Coty Sensabaugh on the roster.

Pittsburgh is already questing for the Super Bowl minus star linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury in the team's Week 13 win over the Bengals.

A first-round pick in 2016, Burns has started all 16 games for Pittsburgh this season, finishing the regular season as the league's 48th-ranked player at his position, per Pro Football Focus.